Nel nome di Kobe: Gauff e Djokovic trionfano agli UsOpen

epa10853783 Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives a t-shirt reading 'Mamba Forever' and displaying a picture of him and late basketball player Kobe Bryant after he won against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their Men's Final match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 10 September 2023. The US Open runs from 28 August through 10 September. EPA/SARAH YENESEL Source: EPA / SARAH YENESEL/EPA