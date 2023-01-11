Full reinstallation at the main building, Karla Dickens, and Yasumasa Morimura（Sydney Modern Project 4）

SBS Japanese

To see or not to see 2022 by Karla Dickens

Installation view of Karla Dickens To see or not to see 2022, commissioned with funds provided by the Barbara Tribe Bequest 2022. Credit: © Karla Dickens, photo © Art Gallery New South Wales, Diana Panuccio

Published 11 January 2023 at 10:37pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Let's ask four Japanese AGNSW volunteer guides about the Sydney Modern Project. This is the fourth interview of five.

In the audio, Chie Hamada, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, talks about its major reinstallation at the main building, which was conducted as part of
Sydney Modern Project
(SMP).
2021 Grand Courts AGNSW
Installation view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales newly opened Grand Courts rehang, which is the first phase of a full reinstallation of the Art Gallerys Australian and International art collection across gallery spaces, December 2021 Credit: © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter
Ms Hamada also picked artworks by Karla Dickens, and Yasumasa Morimura.

What does "full reinstallation" mean? Why was the artwork by Karla Dickens placed at the main building instead of the new building? Let's have a listen.
Chie Hamada

Ms Hamada is one of the newest Japanese volunteer guides at AGNSW. Before joining the gallery, she was one of the Japanese guides at a museum in Singapore. Ms Hamada also worked at an Ukiyoe gallery in Japan.

One of the reasons why Ms Hamada became a volunteer guide at AGNSW is the gallery's wonderful collection of Ukiyoe paintings.

Japanese language guided tours on the new building
will start from the 13rd of January 2023.
Chie Hamada
Chie Hamada, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, standing in front of the main building. Credit: Chie Hamada

