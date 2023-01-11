Full reinstallation at the main building, Karla Dickens, and Yasumasa Morimura（Sydney Modern Project 4）

Available in other languages

In the audio, Chie Hamada, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, talks about its major reinstallation at the main building, which was conducted as part of Sydney Modern Project (SMP).



Installation view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales newly opened Grand Courts rehang, which is the first phase of a full reinstallation of the Art Gallerys Australian and International art collection across gallery spaces, December 2021 Credit: © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter Ms Hamada also picked artworks by Karla Dickens, and Yasumasa Morimura.





What does "full reinstallation" mean? Why was the artwork by Karla Dickens placed at the main building instead of the new building? Let's have a listen.



Chie Hamada

Ms Hamada is one of the newest Japanese volunteer guides at AGNSW. Before joining the gallery, she was one of the Japanese guides at a museum in Singapore. Ms Hamada also worked at an Ukiyoe gallery in Japan.





One of the reasons why Ms Hamada became a volunteer guide at AGNSW is the gallery's wonderful collection of Ukiyoe paintings.





Japanese language guided tours on the new building will start from the 13rd of January 2023.



Chie Hamada, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, standing in front of the main building. Credit: Chie Hamada

