Which artwork would you save in case of fire? Let's ask Japanese guides（Sydney Modern Project 5）

In the 5th and the last episode of five, we invited the four Japanese volunteer guides for a casual meeting. We asked a question to each guide. The question was:





”Let us suppose the Art Gallery of New South Wales is on fire, which artwork would you save? You can save only one piece regardless of its size".





What answers those guides gave us? Let's find out.





The Japanese guides who participated in the meeting are Mikiko Hanasaki, Midori Furze, Kazuko Chalker, and Chie Hamada. Nobuko Matsuda was also there to help filming.





The meeting was held at the members lounge at AGNSW and broadcast live via Facebook on the 14th of January 2023.





Japanese language guided tours on the new building started from the 13rd of January 2023.



