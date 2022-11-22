အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်နုာ်လီၤပၣ်ဃုာ်ဖဲဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်မၤသကိးလၢကမၤပတုာ်ဖျးစတံးအတၢ်ဘၣ်အၢဘၣ်သီ

ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်ဖီၣ်လိာ်ကစုမၤသကိးတၢ်ကရၢလၢကပတုာ်ဖျးစတံးတၢ်ဘၣ်အၢဘၣ်သီအံၤကိးဝဲဒၣ်အမံၤလၢ High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution ကရူၢ်ဒီး ဖဲကရူၢ်အံၤအပူၤန့ၣ် ထံကီၢ်ပၣ်ဃုာ်အါန့ၢ်အဘ့ၣ် ၃ဝ ဒီး အဝဲသ့ၣ်န့ၣ် ဂဲၤလိာ်လၢတၢ်ကမၤန့ၢ်တၢ်သးလီၤပလိာ်တခါ လၢတၢ်ကပတုာ်ကွံာ် တၢ်သူဖျးစတံး ထဲတဘျီအဂီၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (EPA - LEGNAN KOULA). Source: EPA / LEGNAN KOULA/EPA
Published 18 November 2022 at 11:31am, updated an hour ago at 11:34am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
ဖဲလၢအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ် တၢ်ဘှီဒီးသူကဒါက့ၤ ဖျးစတံးကပုာ် အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤထဲတခါဧိၤ ဟးဂီၤကွံာ်အကတီၢ် ခဲကနံၣ်အံၤ ကီၢ်စၢဖှိၣ်ပဒိၣ် ဒုးနုာ်လီၤဝဲဒၣ်အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ဖဲဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်မၤသကိး လၢအအိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်ပညိၣ်လၢ မ့ၢ်တုၤဖဲ ၂ဝ၄ဝ န့ၣ်န့ၣ် ကမၤကတၢၢ်ကွံာ် ပတုာ်ကွံာ် ဖျးစတံး တၢ်ဘၣ်အၢဘၣ်သီ သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
Published 18 November 2022 at 11:31am, updated an hour ago at 11:34am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
Share