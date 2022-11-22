အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်နုာ်လီၤပၣ်ဃုာ်ဖဲဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်မၤသကိးလၢကမၤပတုာ်ဖျးစတံးအတၢ်ဘၣ်အၢဘၣ်သီ

အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (EPA - LEGNAN KOULA).

Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (EPA - LEGNAN KOULA). Source: EPA / LEGNAN KOULA/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2022 at 11:31am, updated an hour ago at 11:34am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS

ဖဲလၢအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ် တၢ်ဘှီဒီးသူကဒါက့ၤ ဖျးစတံးကပုာ် အတၢ်ရဲၣ်တၢ်ကျဲၤထဲတခါဧိၤ ဟးဂီၤကွံာ်အကတီၢ် ခဲကနံၣ်အံၤ ကီၢ်စၢဖှိၣ်ပဒိၣ် ဒုးနုာ်လီၤဝဲဒၣ်အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ဖဲဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်မၤသကိး လၢအအိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်ပညိၣ်လၢ မ့ၢ်တုၤဖဲ ၂ဝ၄ဝ န့ၣ်န့ၣ် ကမၤကတၢၢ်ကွံာ် ပတုာ်ကွံာ် ဖျးစတံး တၢ်ဘၣ်အၢဘၣ်သီ သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.

Published 18 November 2022 at 11:31am, updated an hour ago at 11:34am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်ဖီၣ်လိာ်ကစုမၤသကိးတၢ်ကရၢလၢကပတုာ်ဖျးစတံးတၢ်ဘၣ်အၢဘၣ်သီအံၤကိးဝဲဒၣ်အမံၤလၢ High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution ကရူၢ်ဒီး ဖဲကရူၢ်အံၤအပူၤန့ၣ် ထံကီၢ်ပၣ်ဃုာ်အါန့ၢ်အဘ့ၣ် ၃ဝ ဒီး အဝဲသ့ၣ်န့ၣ် ဂဲၤလိာ်လၢတၢ်ကမၤန့ၢ်တၢ်သးလီၤပလိာ်တခါ လၢတၢ်ကပတုာ်ကွံာ် တၢ်သူဖျးစတံး ထဲတဘျီအဂီၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice.

ပှၤအီစထြ့လယါဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်တန့ၢ်ဆဲးဘၣ် COVID-19 ကသံၣ်ဒီသဒၢ ၅ ဖျၢၣ်တဖျၢၣ်ဒံးဘၣ်

2022 Lalor Hero Award recipient, Saw Eh Su, a Settlement Support Worker from Wyndham Community and Education Centre

သရၣ်စီၤအဲၣ်ဆူးဒိးန့ၢ်ဘၣ် 2022 Lalor Hero Award တၢ်ဟ့ၣ်လၤကပီၤ

2022-10-17_11-30-10.png

အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤအံၤကအိၣ်ကတဲာ်ကတီၤပာ်သးလၢကလံၤမုၢ်ဒီးထံဒိၣ်ထီၣ်အဂီၢ်ဒ်လဲၣ်

Herry 3.jpg

ကညီသးစၢ်မုၣ်လၢအမၤတၢ်မၤဖဲမဲလ်ဘၢဝ့ၢ်လ့ၣ်မ့ၣ်အူခီပနံၣ် — MTM ဒ်သိး Graduate Engineer တဂၤအတၢ်လဲၤခီဖျိ