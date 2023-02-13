တၢ်ဆါတၢ်ပှ့ၤဟံၣ်ဃီ: ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အံၣ်လီၤဘၣ်ဆၣ် အပှ့ၤဒိၣ်ထီၣ်ကွ့ၢ်ကွ့ၢ်

Houses are seen in Brisbane, Friday, February 10, 2023. Queensland housing advocates are calling for the state government to put limits on the amount and size of rent rises allowed each year. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်အပူၤ ဟံၣ်ဃီအလုၢ်အပှ့ၤဖဲအကြၢးလၢတၢ်ပှ့ၤန့ၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ဟးဂီၤဒိၣ်ထီၣ်ဝဲဒၣ်ကွ့ၢ်ကွ့ၢ်အသိး တၢ်ဖျါအသီတခါအပူၤန့ၣ် ဒုးနဲၣ်ဖျါဝဲဒၣ် ဖဲဝ့ၢ်လၢ အမ့ၢ်ဝ့ၢ်ခိၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အပူၤန့ၣ် မ့ၢ်ကွၢ်လၢနံၣ်ဆံဖှိၣ်အတီၢ်ပူၤ တၢ်ပာ်လီၤဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ် တက့ဘၣ် တက့လၢ တၢ်ကသူၣ်ထီၣ်ဟံၣ်တဖျၢၣ်အဂီၢ်န့ၣ် အံၣ်လီၤဝဲဒၣ် ဒီးဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ်လၢအလဲၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ် စှၤလီၤဝဲဒၣ် ၁၃မျးကယၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.

ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်မ့ၢ်အံၣ်လီၤနာ်သက့ ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ် ၁ စကွဲမံထၢၣ် အပှ့ၤန့ၣ် တစှၤလီၤဘၣ် အဃိ အခီပညီန့ၣ် ပှၤပှ့ၤဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ် ဘၣ်လီၤအါထီၣ်ဝဲဒၣ်စ့ လၢကန့ၢ်ဘၣ် ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်လီၢ်လၢအအံၣ်လီၤဒိၣ်ထီၣ်တက့အံၤအဂီၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.


