အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

Socceroos ကတဲာ်ကတီၤသးလၢကထူပြၢဒီး Denmark

အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

Mitchell Duke celebrates, dedicating his goal against Tunisia to his son. (AAP).png

Mitchell Duke celebrates, dedicating his goal against Tunisia to his son. (AAP)

Published 30 November 2022 at 3:05pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS

2022 World Cup ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်တၢ်ဖျၢၣ်ထူတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ ဒီး ဖျၢၣ်ထူတၢ်ပြၢကရူၢ် D တၢ်လိာ်ကွဲအကူာ်တခါအသိး အီစထြ့လယါဖျၢၣ်ထူကရူၢ် Socceroos အံၤ မ့ၢ်မၤနၢၤတ့ၢ်လံဝဲဒၣ် Tunisia ဖျၢၣ်ထူကရူၢ်နာ်သက့ တၢ်အံၤတမ့ၢ်အဝံၤအတဲာ်ဒံးဘၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.

ကတီၢ်ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါဖျၢၣ်ထူကရူၢ်မၤနၢၤတၢ်ဖဲ World Cup ဖျၢၣ်ထူတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢအပူၤ အဆိကတၢၢ်တဘျီအံၤ မ့ၢ်ဆၢကတီၢ်လၢအပှဲၤမးဒီး တၢ်သူၣ်ဖှံသးညီ မုာ်လၤသးခုသကိးအခါ နာ်သက့ Socceroos ဖျၢၣ်ထူကရူၢ်သရၣ် Graham Arnold စံးလၢ အဝဲသ့ၣ်ကဘၣ်အိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်ပာ်သးဂၢၢ် တၢ်ဆိကမိၣ်လၢအဘၣ် ပှဲၤဒီးတၢ်ပညိၣ်ကွၢ်စိလၢ ဆူမဲာ်ညါတၢ်လိာ်ကွဲပြၢ အဂီၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
