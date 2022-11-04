တၢ်အိၣ်ဆိးအပှ့ၤကလံၤဒိၣ်ထီၣ်ကွ့ၢ်ကွ့ၢ်ကဲထီၣ်တၢ်တမုာ်လၢပှၤအီစထြ့လယါဖိအဂီၢ်

စ့အအ့ၣ်ဟဲအါထီၣ်ဒီး စ့သိၣ်သွံအိၣ်ဒိၣ်ထီၣ်အံၤ လၢဟံၣ်ဒူၣ်ဃီဒူၣ်တနီၤနီၤအဂီၢ် ကဲထီၣ်ဝဲတၢ်ကိၢ်တၢ်ဂီၤ တၢ်ကီတၢ်ခဲ ဒီး ဒုးအိၣ်ထီၣ်တၢ်ဟ့ၣ်ပလီၢ်လၢပှၤအါဒံအါဂၤအဂီၢ် တကးဒ်ဘၣ် ဟ့ၣ်တၢ်ဆီၣ်သနံးပှၤအါဒံအါဂၤလၢအဆီတလဲအဝဲသ့ၣ်တၢ်သူကျိၣ်စ့အလုၢ်အလၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
တၢ်အိၣ်တၢ်ဆိး တၢ်အီၣ်တၢ်အီ တၢ်ဖိတၢ်လံၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် အပှ့ၤကလံၤဒိၣ်ထီၣ်ကွ့ၢ်ကွ့ၢ်အဃိ ကဲထီၣ်တၢ်တမုာ်လၢပှၤအီစထြ့လယါဖိအါဒံအါဂၤအဂီၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ
