SBS 한국어 아침 뉴스: 2022년 5월 18일 목요일

epa10635482 President Yoon Suk Yeol (3-R), alongside a group of bereaved families, takes part in a memorial ceremony at a national cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 18 May 2023, to mark the 43rd anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising. The Gwangju May 18 National Cemetery honors hundreds of people who were killed in the city during protests against the military junta of Chun Doo-hwan in May 1980. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT Credit: YONHAP/EPA