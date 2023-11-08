한국금융당국, 공매도 전격 금지…그 효과는?

South Korea Financial Markets

A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Shares mostly fell in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, where wild recent moves calmed a bit at the beginning of a quiet week for data releases. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Source: AP / Ahn Young-joon/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

한국 금융당국이 6일부터 내년 6월 말까지 공매도를 전면 금지하기로 하면서 그 효과에 귀추가 주목되고 있다.

Key Points
  • 주식 공매도란?
  • 공매도 금지 조치의 배경은?
  • 주식 공매도의 효과는?
  • 한국 금융시장 불안정 반영?
해설: 시사평론가 서정식

LISTEN TO
앤소니 알바니지 중국 방문 직후 시진핑 미국 방문...외교적 돌파구 마련 나선 중국 image

외교적 돌파구 마련 나선 중국...시진핑, 앤소니 알바니지 이어 조 바이든과 정상회담

SBS Korean

31/10/202313:19
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Telstra Outage

옵투스 대란...호주 통신망 취약성 전면 노출

The Hon Malcom Turnbull Prime Minister of Australia

SBS 한국어 아침 뉴스: 2023년 11월8일 수요일

Australia: AUSTRALIA BELGIAN ECONOMIC MISSION MONDAY

호주, 모든 주민들에게 ‘낙원’이 아닌 이유는?

2023 Melbourne Cup Day

SBS 한국어 오후 뉴스: 2023년 11월 7일 화요일