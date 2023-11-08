한국금융당국, 공매도 전격 금지…그 효과는?

Key Points
- 주식 공매도란?
- 공매도 금지 조치의 배경은?
- 주식 공매도의 효과는?
- 한국 금융시장 불안정 반영?
해설: 시사평론가 서정식
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Shares mostly fell in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, where wild recent moves calmed a bit at the beginning of a quiet week for data releases. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Source: AP / Ahn Young-joon/AP
