Annual language competition promotes learning second language

Students in a language class

Published 28 October 2018 at 3:25pm, updated 31 October 2018 at 12:47pm
By Michelle Rimmer
More than 300 languages are spoken in homes across Australia, but that diversity is not being reflected in the classroom. Recognising that, SBS Radio is encouraging students for the third consecutive year to take up its National Language Challenge to help promote the benefits of learning a second language.

