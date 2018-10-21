How Khashoggi's death affects regional power balance?

Background image: Protestors demonstrate at the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (AAP). Source: AAP
Published 21 October 2018 at 5:02pm, updated 21 October 2018 at 5:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Washington based Kurdish political analyst, expert in Gulf-region and the Middle East, Yerevan Saeed, we discussed the murder case of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. Turkey has vowed to reveal all details about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after Saudi Arabia admitted for the first time he had been killed in its consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia says Mr Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi critic, had died in a fist fight. German chancellor Angela Merkel has led calls for Saudi Arabia to clarify the circumstances around the journalist's death, calling the Saudi account 'inadequate'. Early last week, unnamed Turkish officials had said they had audio and visual evidence to prove he had been deliberately killed inside the consulate, and his body dismembered. Meantime, the Australian government has decided it is no longer appropriate to attend next week's Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia in light of the killing.
Available in other languages
