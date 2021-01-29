'I am extremely honoured to be Citizen of the Year for Wagga': Belinda Crain

Ms Crain received the award on Australia Day awards ceremony after years of tireless work at Multicultural Council where she holds the position of Chief Executive Officer.





The award means Ms Crain will have the ability to highlight and showcase the diverse communities that live in Wagga, as people have made Wagga their home. She's also hoping to provide education to the broader community about the reasons why people of refugee backgrounds have resettled in Wagga.







Ms Crain told SBS Kurdish that she is honoured to have received the Citizen of the Year Award.



“I am extremely honoured to be named Citizen of the year for Wagga.”





Ms Crain dedicated herself to supporting new arrivals such as refugees and has developed the organisation to be able to support the needs of diverse communities. She is keen on assisting the newly arrived by gaining education qualifications for them which leads to employment. Many refugees have resettled in Wagga Wagga in the last several years which includes Yezidi refugees. Ms Crain said she's happy with the Yezidi community and their settlement in Wagga.





