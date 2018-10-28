SBS Kurdish

Looting and kidnapping continues in Afrin

SBS Kurdish

Mohamed Bilo, journalist

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2018 at 3:28pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 3:32pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The situation in Afrin, Syria is deteriorating day by day after Turkey and its Syrian militia proxies occupied the city and its surroundings earlier this year under the name Operation Olive Branch. Since the occupancy it has been a difficult year for farmers due to low market prices, high taxation, and instability. As well as the difficult circumstances many civilians have been kidnapped and imprisoned by unknown groups. Due to the unstable situation, people’s properties’ and olives are being stolen. We spoke to Journalist Mohemed Billo about the situation in Afrin.

Published 28 October 2018 at 3:28pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 3:32pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News