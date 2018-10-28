Looting and kidnapping continues in Afrin

Source: Supplied
Published 28 October 2018 at 3:28pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 3:32pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The situation in Afrin, Syria is deteriorating day by day after Turkey and its Syrian militia proxies occupied the city and its surroundings earlier this year under the name Operation Olive Branch. Since the occupancy it has been a difficult year for farmers due to low market prices, high taxation, and instability. As well as the difficult circumstances many civilians have been kidnapped and imprisoned by unknown groups. Due to the unstable situation, people’s properties’ and olives are being stolen. We spoke to Journalist Mohemed Billo about the situation in Afrin.
