SBS Kurdish

Tengezar Marini: 'Writing in the Kurdish language is a national duty'

SBS Kurdish

poet Tengezar Marini

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Poet and intellectual Tengezar Marini has written hundreds of poems. Mr Marini tells us in this interview about the importance of writing in ones "mother tongue", especially for the Kurds. Mr Marini's older brother had a big influence on him to study and write poems.

Published 28 October 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News