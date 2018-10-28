Tengezar Marini: 'Writing in the Kurdish language is a national duty'

Source: Supplied
Published 28 October 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Poet and intellectual Tengezar Marini has written hundreds of poems. Mr Marini tells us in this interview about the importance of writing in ones "mother tongue", especially for the Kurds. Mr Marini's older brother had a big influence on him to study and write poems.
