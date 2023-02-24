Two Nepali men, aged 21, arrested in Brisbane for alleged drug trafficking

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has reported that the men were carrying about 450g of drugs inside tubes of hair dye.





They were presented before Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on 23 February, and each were charged with one count of trafficking marketable quantities of controlled drugs, contrary to section 302.3 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth).





According to the police, the men had earlier caught a train from Sydney to Casino and arrived at the Roma St Bus station on a service from Casino, NSW.



Investigators seized six tubes of professional hair dye wrapped inside a towel. Credit: AFP The illicit substances, which are undergoing further forensic testing, were found after AFP investigators searched the backpack of one of the men.





The police found that he had been carrying six tubes of professional hair dye wrapped inside a towel, containing substances allegedly consistent with border-controlled drugs.





In a media release, AFP Commander John Tanti said investigators are committed to stopping movement of drugs into and around Australia.





“Illicit drugs cause major harm to the Australian community every day and our investigators are committed to removing them from the streets and putting anyone allegedly involved in transporting them before the courts,” Commander Tanti said.



The drugs were allegedly transported inside tubes of hair dye. Credit: AFP Nepali community leaders say while it is shocking to hear this type of news within the community, it raises the importance of drug awareness.





“This news is new and shocking for us – we had not really heard about Nepalis involved in drug trafficking,” said Binod Acharya, the Vice-President and Queensland coordinator of Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA).





“We have been raising awareness about many topics like domestic violence and gambling. We are now looking towards creating awareness about drugs and related laws too among community members and students who have recently moved to Australia from Nepal.”





Saksham Subedi is the National Coordinator of NRNA Australia Student Advisory Council.





He says the organisation is working on creating awareness videos targeting the Nepali community about social issues.





“We will be planning to include awareness about drug use and trafficking too in our series of awareness videos,” he told SBS Nepali.





The men were remanded in custody and are scheduled to reappear in court on 3 March 2023.





The maximum penalty for the offence is 25 years’ mprisonment.

