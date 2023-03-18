Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

OCTOPUS

**RE-TRANSMISSION IMAGE ID 19990720000019173230 RESIZED** FILE - The tiny poisonous blue-ringed octopuses are more interested in escaping than attacking humans. (AAP Photo/ Mark Norman) Credit: MARK NORMAN/AAPIMAGE

Paramedics are reminding people not to pick up the deadly blue-ringed octopus after a woman survived a rare bite in Sydney [[16 March]]. The creature is smaller than a 50 cent coin, but its bite releases a toxin that can kill if treatment isn't administered fast enough.

सुन्दर तर विषालु ब्लू-रिङ्ड अक्टोपसबाट सुरक्षित रहनु होस्: पारामेडिक्स

