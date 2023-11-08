ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews makes history over 'timed-out’ dismissal

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Angelo Matthews of Sri Lanka reacts to being dismissed timed out during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, 6 November in Delhi, India. Credit: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has triggered a debate on the spirit of cricket before smashing a rapid 82 to eliminate Sri Lanka from the Cricket World Cup. An early appeal by Shakib led to Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becoming the first player to be "timed out" in an international match when he failed to take guard at the crease within the two minutes required. Former player of the Nepali national cricket, Sunam Gautam, looks back at the fifth week of the tournament. He spoke to SBS Nepali about the world cup, and Nepal's recent success in being selected for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

This report is available in Nepali language:

विश्वकप क्रिकेट २०२३: एन्जेलो म्याथुज अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय क्रिकेटमा ‘टाइम्ड आउट’ हुने पहिलो ब्याट्सम्यान

READ MORE

'I want to play professionally somewhere overseas': Brisbane's youth footballer Anshu Ale

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: What can we expect from the Australian team?

Paras Khadka says the career perspective for second-generation Nepali in Australia is developing

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Melbourne

Australia Weather Update: Wednesday, 8 November 2023

RACING MELBOURNE CUP

SBS Nepali Australian News Headlines: Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.(AAP: Lukas Coch)

Weekly Wrap: Australia's top stories

MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png

What activities dominate the Nepali community?