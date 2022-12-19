SBS Nepali

"See us kick some goals": Nepali women's experience in Football participation in Australia

SBS Nepali

Nepali womens team playing at melbourne.jpeg

Nepali women's soccer players taking part in local tournament.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2022 at 10:03am
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel, Shikha Basnet Khadka, Sameer Ghimire
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this third episode of "Nepali Football in Australia" we talk about few Nepali women's experience of playing football in Australia and Nepal. Despite men taking most of the limelight in Football in Nepali community, these women are asking for change.

Published 20 December 2022 at 10:03am
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel, Shikha Basnet Khadka, Sameer Ghimire
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anupama Gurung, a former miss Earth Nepal and passionate sport enthusiast since her childhood, shares her experience being raised in Singapore and how her sporting experience was different when she moved to Nepal at the age of 20.

"At first, the boys hesitated to have a girl in their team, but I was determined to show them what I was capable of".

 Similarly, Bobby Lama talks about some of the challenges she faced when she and few of her close friends decided to form a Nepali women football team in Melbourne.

"There was no proper Nepali sports team for women here, not just for football but for any sport in our community".

 And Kripa Gurung talks about how joining a football team in Melbourne has helped her boost her confidence and now she wants her daughter to follow her footsteps.

Follow 
Nepali Football in Australia
 in the 
SBS Radio app
, or your preferred podcast app such as 
Apple Podcasts
 or 
Spotify
, to get every episode delivered straight to your device.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Greek

COP15 achieves breakthrough biodiversity achievement

Australian federal government has announced $563 million boosts to the aged care sector

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 19 December 2022

Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium

Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup

Cervical cancer

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise