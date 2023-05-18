अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन अस्ट्रेलिया भ्रमणमा नआउने भएपछि क्वाड सम्मेलन रद्द

President Biden Holds Second Meeting With Congressional Leaders On Debt Limit Talks

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris host Congressional leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for a meeting about raising the debt limit in the Oval Office at the White House on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The much-anticipated Quad meeting has been cancelled after President Joe Biden announced debt ceiling negotiations would prevent him from leaving the United States. It means the first ever presidential visit to a Pacific nation has been called off, and the leaders of Australia, the United States, Japan and India must reschedule their meeting.

This report is available in Nepali language:

