Kaura: Nepal's Magar community reviving the indigenous folk music of the hills

From left to right: Keshkumari Thapa, Radha Rana and Sunmaya Ale talk about Kaura, a folk musical performance of Nepal. Credit: Sewa Bhattarai
Performers wore traditional Magar costumes as they performed Kaura songs and dances. Credit: Sewa Bhattarai
This report is available in Nepali language:
नेपाल: लोप हुँदै गएको "कौरा" नाचगानको पुनर्जागरण गर्दै मगर समुदाय
SBS Nepali
27/02/202311:38
