Kaura: Nepal's Magar community reviving the indigenous folk music of the hills

Kaura Nepal 2

Performers in a folk music program organised by Nepal Magar Sangh in Kathmandu, Nepal. Credit: Sewa Bhattarai

Magar Sangathan from Chauthe in Nepal's Central Kaski is one of the indigenous communities trying to their almost extinct folk culture. Kaura dance, performed from mid-January to June, is one of the various types of dances in the culturally rich Magar community. A group of 18 people from Pokhara took part in a folk music program in Kathmandu. Coordinators Sun Maya Ale, Radha Rana and Kesh Kumari Thapa converse with Nepal correspondent Sewa Bhattarai.

Kaura Nepal
From left to right: Keshkumari Thapa, Radha Rana and Sunmaya Ale talk about Kaura, a folk musical performance of Nepal. Credit: Sewa Bhattarai
Kaura 3
Performers wore traditional Magar costumes as they performed Kaura songs and dances. Credit: Sewa Bhattarai
This report is available in Nepali language:
नेपाल: लोप हुँदै गएको "कौरा" नाचगानको पुनर्जागरण गर्दै मगर समुदाय

SBS Nepali

27/02/202311:38
