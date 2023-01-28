More of our audio segments are available as podcasts. to listen to them on your favourite podcast service as soon as they are published.
Like the Vedas, the Mundhums are Limbu community's hymns. Now it has been published for the first time.
The collectors of the Limbu community's “Yakthung Samjik Mundhum.” (Photo: Sewa Bhattarai)
A book with collections of the “Mundhums” was recently published in Nepal. Mundhums are considered Vedic hymns of the Limbu community, who call the eastern hills of Nepal their home. The book named “Yakthung Samjik Mundhum” was translated into Nepali by DB Angbung. Collectors Dal Bahadur Lingden and Purna Prasad Tabebung told our Nepal correspondent Sewa Bhattarai some ten other people were involved in the project to collect these hymns from the elders of the community.
