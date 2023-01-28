Like the Vedas, the Mundhums are Limbu community's hymns. Now it has been published for the first time.

YakthungSamjikBook.png

The collectors of the Limbu community's “Yakthung Samjik Mundhum.” (Photo: Sewa Bhattarai)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A book with collections of the “Mundhums” was recently published in Nepal. Mundhums are considered Vedic hymns of the Limbu community, who call the eastern hills of Nepal their home. The book named “Yakthung Samjik Mundhum” was translated into Nepali by DB Angbung. Collectors Dal Bahadur Lingden and Purna Prasad Tabebung told our Nepal correspondent Sewa Bhattarai some ten other people were involved in the project to collect these hymns from the elders of the community.

More of our audio segments are available as podcasts.
Click here
to listen to them on your favourite podcast service as soon as they are published.

यी पनि हेर्नुहोस्

नेपालबाट अस्ट्रेलिया आएका इन्जिनियरहरूलाई काम पाउन जोग लिम्बुको महत्त्वपूर्ण सुझाव

"खुन बगाएको सम्झनामा यो दिवस मनाइन्छ": रिमेम्ब्रेन्स डे बारे एक पूर्व गोर्खा सैनिकका किस्सा

कर्णालीका चित्रकला काठमाण्डुमा

के अस्ट्रेलिया आए पछि नेपाली पुरुषहरूको महिला प्रति सोचमा बदलाव हुन्छ त?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-12433028.jpg

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 27 January 2023

Sherpa.jpeg

Sherpa: A book on brave Nepalis who work and live high on the Himalayas

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 SYDNEY

Australia Day: A day to celebrate or a day to mourn?

AOTY2023.jpeg

Anthony Albanese 2023 Australian of the Year finalists are a vivid snapshot of modern Australia