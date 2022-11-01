SBS Nepali

"Anarkali kurta or silk sari?": Fashion trends of Tihar

SBS Nepali

Ladies dressed in Sari

Fashion plays a huge role in festivals like Dashain and Tihar. Source: Facebook / House of Nepal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:36pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:40pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

How did this year's Tihar affect fashion sales? Prabhu Bhetwal and Sudha Bhetwal from Sydney's House of Nepal boutique say customers are after plain-colored saris rather than embroidered ones, and American diamond is preferred over gold jewelry.

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:36pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:40pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For more Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar coverage, visit 
sbs.com.au/Diwali
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Reserve Bank

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 1 November 2022

Queensland resident Nitesh Raj Pant celebrating Tihar with his family.

"It is our duty to pass on traditions to the new generation": Nepalis in Australia celebrate Tihar

Kailash Raj Pokharel.jpg

Nepal Embassy to operate mobile passport service

Signs of monkey pox

Monkeypox in Australia was in the spotlight just months ago. What's happened to it?