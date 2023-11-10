Monthly Finance Q&A: Is it possible to withdraw equity and invest it in business?

In this month's finance question and answer segment with financial advisor Bishwas Bhattarai, we explore the topics of withdrawing equity from your loan to invest in the business, comparison of property prices in regional Australia with the capital cities, refinancing when your income streams dry up, how to make a strategy to own your own home once you become a permanent resident. Please note that the advice provided in this podcast episode is general in nature, and you will need to contact your own financial advisor for advice suitable to your personal circumstances.


