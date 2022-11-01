SBS Nepali

"It is our duty to pass on traditions to the new generation": Nepalis in Australia celebrate Tihar

SBS Nepali

Queensland resident Nitesh Raj Pant celebrating Tihar with his family.

Queensland resident Nitesh Raj Pant celebrating Tihar with his family. Source: Supplied / Nitesh Raj Pant

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 2:32pm
By Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For Nepalis living in Australia, what does Tihar away from home feel like? As celebrations took place all over the country, the community believes it is their responsibility to teach culture and rituals to future generations.

Published 1 November 2022 at 2:32pm
By Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For more Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar coverage, visit
sbs.com.au/Diwali

Read more:

"The zeal of celebrating Tihar has not faded, but circumstances don't give a chance"

Deusi Bhailo celebrations at SBS office for Tihar 2022

"With only sons, there is a wait on who will call for us for tika": Bhaitika in Australia




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kailash Raj Pokharel.jpg

Nepal Embassy to operate mobile passport service

Signs of monkey pox

Monkeypox in Australia was in the spotlight just months ago. What's happened to it?

VIC FLOODS

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 31 October 2022

NAV Baal Diwas 2022

Children's Day celebrated by Victoria's Nepali language speaking community