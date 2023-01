नेपाल: सङ्घीय विपक्षीमा केवल दुई जना!

Members of parliaments participate in a vote of confidence for Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Nepal's parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Nepal's newly appointed prime minister has secured the vote of confidence in parliament with support from both members of his coalition parties and the opponent groups. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Source: AP / Niranjan Shrestha/AP