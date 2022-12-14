क्रोएसियालाई ३-0 ले हराउँदै अर्जेन्टिना फाइनलमा

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Published 14 December 2022 at 2:01pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:03pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
दुई पटकको विश्वकप विजेता अर्जेन्टिना अस्ट्रेलियाको समय अनुसार बुधवार बिहान भएको खेलमा क्रोएसियालाई ३–० गोल अन्तरले हराउँदै फाइनलमा पुगेको छ।
Published 14 December 2022 at 2:01pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:03pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share