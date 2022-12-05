इंग्ल्याण्ड र फ्रान्स विश्वकपको क्वाटरफाइनलमा भिड्ने

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
England's forward #17 Bukayo Saka scores his team's third goal past Senegal's goalkeeper #16 Edouard Mendy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022.
Published 5 December 2022 at 11:07am
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
फ्रान्स र इंग्ल्याण्डले शानदार जित निकाल्दै विश्वकपको क्वाटरफाइनलमा आफ्नो स्थान सुरक्षित गरेका छन्। सेनेगलमाथि प्रभावशाली ३-० को जितसँगै इंग्ल्याण्डले फिफा विश्वकपको क्वाटरफाइनलमा स्थान निश्चित गरेको छ। यता पोल्याण्डलाई ३-१ गोल अन्तरमा पराजित गर्दै साविक विजेता फ्रान्स फिफा विश्वकप २०२२ को क्वाटरफाइनलमा प्रवेश गरेको हो।
Published 5 December 2022 at 11:07am
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share