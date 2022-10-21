एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: शुक्रवार २१ अक्टोबर २०२२

एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

Polypill

The ACT is decriminalising the use of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use. Under new laws, people found with lower quantities of nine different types of drugs - including heroine, cocaine and speed - will not be criminally prosecuted. Julien Behal/PA Wire Credit: Julien Behal/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 5:22pm
Source: SBS

सानो सङ्ख्यामा व्यक्तिगत प्रयोजनका लागि लागूपदार्थको प्रयोग गर्दा अबदेखि एसीटीमा आपराधिक अभियोग नलाग्ने लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्

Published 21 October 2022 at 5:22pm
Source: SBS

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MeenaMaskey.png

“नेपालीहरूले भोल्न्टियर गर्ने!?” शेपर्टनका एक नेपाली स्वयंसेवकको अनुभव

vine farm

कृषि कामदारका रूपमा नेपालीको सम्भावना: "सही सिप र आएर यहिँ नबस्ने ग्यारेन्टी सरकारले खोजी रहेको छ"

Australian Embassy Israel

वेस्ट जेरूसलेमलाई इजरेली राजधानीको रूपमा दिएको मान्यता अस्ट्रेलिया सरकारले उल्ट्यायो

VIC FLOODS

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: बिहिबार २० अक्टोबर २०२२