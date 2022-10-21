एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: शुक्रवार २१ अक्टोबर २०२२

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
The ACT is decriminalising the use of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use. Under new laws, people found with lower quantities of nine different types of drugs - including heroine, cocaine and speed - will not be criminally prosecuted. Julien Behal/PA Wire Credit: Julien Behal/PA/Alamy
सानो सङ्ख्यामा व्यक्तिगत प्रयोजनका लागि लागूपदार्थको प्रयोग गर्दा अबदेखि एसीटीमा आपराधिक अभियोग नलाग्ने लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्
Published 21 October 2022 at 5:22pm
Source: SBS
