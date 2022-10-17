एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: सोमवार १७ अक्टोबर २०२२

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
Opal card readers at station readers are set to be turned off from Thursday as the Rail Union's long running dispute with the New South Wales Government over pay and conditions continues. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
न्यु साउथ वेल्सका रेल स्टेसनमा रहेका ओपल कार्ड पढ्ने मेसिनहरू युनियनले आउँदो बिहीवारदेखि बन्द गर्न लागेको लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार सुन्नुहोस्।
Published 17 October 2022 at 5:43pm
Source: SBS
