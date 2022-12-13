एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: मङ्गलबार १३ डिसेम्बर २०२२

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
A supplied undated combined image obtained Tuesday, December 13, 2022 shows Constable Matthew Arnold (left) and Constable Rachel McCrow who were killed in an ambush at a remote Queensland property. Police have shot dead three people at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were killed. Credit: QUEENSLAND POLICE/PR IMAGE/AAP Image
Published 13 December 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
क्वीन्सल्यान्डमा मारिएका दुई प्रहरी प्रति प्रधानमन्त्री एन्थोनी एल्बनिजीद्धारा श्रद्धाञ्जली व्यक्त लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्।
