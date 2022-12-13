एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: मङ्गलबार १३ डिसेम्बर २०२२

QUEENSLAND FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

A supplied undated combined image obtained Tuesday, December 13, 2022 shows Constable Matthew Arnold (left) and Constable Rachel McCrow who were killed in an ambush at a remote Queensland property. Police have shot dead three people at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were killed. Credit: QUEENSLAND POLICE/PR IMAGE/AAP Image

Published 13 December 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Available in other languages

क्वीन्सल्यान्डमा मारिएका दुई प्रहरी प्रति प्रधानमन्त्री एन्थोनी एल्बनिजीद्धारा श्रद्धाञ्जली व्यक्त लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्।

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
