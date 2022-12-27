एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: मङ्गलबार २७ डिसेम्बर २०२२

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
Published 27 December 2022 at 4:17pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
लागु औषध वा रक्सी पिएर पौडी खेल्नेहरू पानीमा डुब्ने खतरा धेरै रहेको भन्दै सचेत र सुरक्षित रहन लाइफ गार्डहरूको आग्रह लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्।
