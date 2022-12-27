एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: मङ्गलबार २७ डिसेम्बर २०२२

एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

Authorities are pleading with swimmers to caution when they are around by water

Authorities are pleading with swimmers to caution when they are around by water Source: Pixabay

Available in other languages

लागु औषध वा रक्सी पिएर पौडी खेल्नेहरू पानीमा डुब्ने खतरा धेरै रहेको भन्दै सचेत र सुरक्षित रहन लाइफ गार्डहरूको आग्रह लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्।

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
