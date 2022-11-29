एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: मङ्गलबार २९ नोभेम्बर २०२२

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

A new report says Australia's renters are struggling to find affordable properties. Source: AAP

आम्दानीको तुलनामा घर भाडा निकै बढ्दै गएकाले यसलाई स्थिर बनाउन द ग्रिन्सको माग लगायत पछिल्लो एसबीएस समाचार सुन्नुहोस्।

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
senior woman.jpg

अस्ट्रेलियामा वृद्ध स्याहार सम्बन्धी कानून र उचित स्याहार नपाएको खण्डमा कसरी गुनासो गर्ने?

QATAR SOCCER

ब्राजिल र पोर्चुगल विश्वकपको अन्तिम १६ मा स्थान बनाउन सफल

MAHESH BHANDARI.jpg

“वाचा गरेका प्रतिबद्धता पुरा गर्न अब सजिलो हुन्छ”: महेश भण्डारी

ANTHONY ALBANESE IR BILL SPEECH

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: सोमबार २८ नोभेम्बर २०२२