एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: बुधवार २१ डिसेम्बर २०२२

QUEENSLAND POLICE OFFICERS MEMORIAL

A supplied image shows the caskets of Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold during the memorial service for the two police constables killed in the Wieambilla shooting tragedy, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Supplied by the Queensland Police Service) Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

अघिल्लो साता एक घटनामा ज्यान गुमाउने क्विन्सल्यान्डका दुई प्रहरीहरूलाई मरणोपरान्त बहादुरी पदक लगायत लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
