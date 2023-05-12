हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार : शुक्रवार, १२ मे २०२३
Victorian Opposition Leader Giovanni Pesutto addresses the media at the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne in Melbourne, Monday, March 27, 2023. Victorian MP Moira Deeming will face the music as Liberal colleagues vote on expelling her from the parliamentary caucus after her part in an anti-trans rally. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
आजका मुख्य अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार छोटकरीमा सुन्नुहोस्।
Share