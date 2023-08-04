हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार: शुक्रवार, ४ अगस्ट २०२३
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the RBA and Treasury were always expecting the economy to have slowed substantially because of the combination of higher prices and interest rates. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
आजका मुख्य अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार छोटकरीमा सुन्नुहोस्।
Share