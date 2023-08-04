एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार: शुक्रवार, ४ अगस्ट २०२३

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the RBA and Treasury were always expecting the economy to have slowed substantially because of the combination of higher prices and interest rates. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

आजका मुख्य अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार छोटकरीमा सुन्नुहोस्।

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
NRNA Australia’s new President Anil Pokhrel talking to SBS Nepali during election campaign.

'नेगेटिभ कमेन्ट भन्दा कन्स्ट्रक्टिभ फिडब्याक दिनुहोस्': अनिल पोख्रेल

'क्याजुअल' नै बस्ने कि 'पर्मानेन्ट' बन्ने? कामदारहरूलाई विकल्प दिन सरकारको प्रयास

अस्ट्रेलिया बुझ्नुहोस्: स्टुडेन्ट भिसामा हुँदा कसरी खोज्ने बस्ने कोठा?