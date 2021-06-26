Lockdown em Sydney e arredores: "Não saia de casa", apelam as autoridades

Sydney registrou 29 novos casos nas 24 horas até às 8 da noite de ontem, sexta-feira, e mais 12 casos nas 12 horas seguintes. Com isso, chega a 82 o número de casos de Covid neste surto mais recente.







Há somente uma pessoa em tratamento intensivo em hospital e nenhuma morte desde o início deste 'surto de Bondi'.







Confira aqui o site do Departamento de Saúde de NSW , para locais de exposição ao vírus em Sydney. Se você esteve em alguns dos locais, nos dias e horários na lista, faça o teste e se isole imediatamente, até ter o resultado do teste.







As autoridades imploram às pessoas que fiquem em casa e, após pedir desculpas às empresas e empregadores, pedem que todos trabalhem de casa.







Mapa com a região em lockdown de duas semanas: Mapa do lockdown Source: Health NSW



A governadora de NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, disse que muitos mais casos positivos deverão acontecer nos próximos dias, antes deste surto ser controlado.







Ela disse que o objetivo do governo é transmissão local zero - nenhum caso de Covid a ser registrado.











Aqui o anúncio da governadora de NSW, Gladys Berejiklian:





"To protect the people of NSW from the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, current stay-at-home orders will be extended across all of Greater Sydney including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong from 6pm today (26 June) until 11.59pm Friday, 9 July.









Following updated health advice from the Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant about the growing risk to the community, the stay-at-home orders will apply to all people in the Greater Sydney area including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong.













Everyone in Greater Sydney must stay at home unless it is for an essential reason.



The reasons you may leave your home include:





Shopping for food or other essential goods and services;

Medical care or compassionate needs (people can leave home to have a COVID-19 vaccination unless you have been identified as a close contact);

Exercise outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer;

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home.

Community sport will not be permitted during this period. Weddings will not be permitted from 11.59pm, Sunday 27 June. Funerals will be limited to one person per four square metres with a cap of 100 people, and masks must be worn indoors.





In all other parts of NSW the following restrictions will apply:





People who have been in the Greater Sydney region (including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong) on or after June 21 should follow the stay-at-home orders for a period of 14 days after they left Greater Sydney.

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences and choirs at indoor venues or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the wedding party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated, ticketed events will be limited to 50 per cent seated capacity;

We have always indicated we will not hesitate to go further with restrictions to protect the people of NSW.





We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, however we need to take these steps now to get on top of this outbreak.





People across NSW should only enter Greater Sydney for essential purposes."







