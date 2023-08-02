This 'local hero' helps Australians in crisis. Now he is setting off on a 25,000km road trip

Key Points Local Hero of the Year 2023, Amar Singh, has launched a roadshow, which will travel the country in support of the 'Yes' vote in the upcoming referendum.

Over the course of 25,000km, Mr Singh and his team will engage with a vast network of business, religious, sporting and government groups and First Nations leaders.

The roadshow has scheduled 100 stops along the way where they hope to directly interact with 100,000 people.

The two-month-long road trip will take in 100 scheduled stops from one major capital city to another.





Mr Singh will be accompanied by Yvonne Weldon, the City of Sydney's first Aboriginal councillor.





Mr Singh says he and his team plan to hold multiple forums with First Nations representatives, locals, and leaders to share the stories of their land.





His distinctive truck has been decorated with designs by Gangari (Grinding Stone) artist, Aunty Kathryn Dodd Farrawell, and community educator, artist and Birri Wirri woman, Georgia Frew.



Mr Singh's truck is adorned with artwork by Gangari (Grinding Stone) artist, Aunty Kathryn Dodd Farrawell, and community educator, artist and Birri Wirri woman, Georgia Frew. Credit: SBS Punjabi At the launch of the show, Mr Singh said, "It's a proud moment for us to be launching this national road trip to promote the Voice among multicultural and regional communities".





"It is a historic moment in our lifetime to make a difference. If it makes life better for Indigenous communities, let us get behind it."





The roadshow aims to engage a predicted 100,000 members of various religious, sporting, youth and multicultural groups at public venues along the way. It is hoped the publicity generated will reach a further three million people.



It promises to generate a diverse community reach and impact whilst aiming to bring attention to the Voice campaign. It also hopes to inform and encourage a range of Australian community members and groups to support the 'Yes' vote.



A large group of family and friends farewelled Mr Singh. Credit: SBS Punjabi Through his organisation ‘Turbans 4 Australia’, Mr Singh has helped Australians with disaster relief during bushfires, floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises.





The referendum proposes an addition to the Constitution, which will recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island peoples as Australia’s first peoples, and the creation of an advisory body.





This proposed body will be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Voice, which will be empowered to make representations to both the parliament and executive government of the Commonwealth, on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





The Voice proposes to advise the government on key issues that will inform decisions in areas ranging from better infant health to improving services in remote areas.



Campaign for the Voice

Wishing Mr Singh a safe and enjoyable trip, the NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, David Harris, said, "The Voice is important to improve the outcomes of Aboriginal People".





Adelaide and Carlton AFL legend and Wirangu/Kokatha man, Eddie Betts, says, “I know the Voice won’t fix everything overnight, but I feel like it’s the opening of a pathway to make sure we are included and respected in the decisions that impact us.”



AFL legend, Eddie Betts, supports a 'Yes' vote. Source: AAP However, there are concerns by others that a central Voice risks overlooking the needs of regional and remote communities.



READ MORE Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Senator Jacinta Nampijna Price, Walpiri woman and shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, says, “This Voice will not unite us, it will divide us by race."





She also stated that “what we need in Canberra is ears, not a Voice.”



