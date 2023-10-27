SBS Punjabi's Diwali Photo & Video Competition: Send us your entries and WIN!!!

Add more light to your celebrations by participating in SBS Punjabi's photo and video competition here.





We are giving away exciting prizes to lucky winners who enter our Diwali-special competition ahead of the festival of lights.





All you have to do is click photos of house decorations for Diwali or make your videos regarding Diwali or you can also make a video message addressed to SBS Punjabi for Diwali and email the entries at punjabi.program@sbs.com.au in between 1 November 2023 - 15 November 2023 for a chance to win exciting prizes.



Major Prize:

Three (3) Major Prize winners will each receive one (1) gift card to the value of AUD$200.00, awarded as:



One (1) Major Prize winner for each of the Categories.



Second Prize:





Three (3) Second Prize winners will each receive one (1) gift card to the value of AUD$100.00 , awarded as:



One (1) Second Prize winner for each of the Categories.

Major Prize Conditions: All prizes available and redeemable via email or SMS.



How to enter:

Entrants must email punjabi.program@sbs.com.au their entry or entries, from the three eligible Categories.





Categories:



Video (maximum sixty (60) seconds) regarding Diwali: entrants of all ages .



Photo of house decorations for Diwali: entrants of all ages.



Video message (maximum sixty (60) seconds) addressed to SBS Punjabi for Diwali: entrants of all ages.

Entrants must include their details with their entry, including (but not limited to) name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address (‘Entrant Details’). Where an entry is submitted by a parent or guardian on behalf of an entrant under eighteen (18) years of age, the entry must include the Entrant Details of both the parent or guardian and the entrant.



Prize Winner Notification:

Major Prize Winners and Second Prize Winners will be notified by email or phone after the selection process on or after 16 November 2023 AEDT and no later than a week after the winners’ selection.





Major Prize Winners’ and Second Prize Winners’ names will also be published on the SBS Punjabi website and/or SBS Punjabi Facebook page, no later than seven (7) days of the winners’ selection.





Entry Restrictions :





The Competition is open to Australian residents only, of all ages. For entries by entrants under eighteen (18) years of age, a parent or guardian must submit the entry on behalf of the entrant. Employees of the Promoter, the Prize Supplier(s) and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.





Maximum Number of Entries: One (1) entry per person, per category.



READ MORE Festival of flavour: Kishwar Chowdhury presents four dishes to make Diwali even more delicious

General Terms and Conditions

