64-year-old Jeet Singh wins gold at Victorian Country Championship, claims top spot in Athletic League

Veteran Indian athlete Jeet Singh has won a gold medal in the 100-metre sprint at Ballarat.





Mr Singh produced a stunning run to clock 13.34 seconds, blitzing the field to take first place in the 60-plus age category.





The sexagenarian who represented the Victorian Masters Athletics (VMA) at the Ballarat championship said that he is very proud of his achievement.





"This is a great moment in my sporting career. Getting on a victory stand in Australia, it can't get better than this. I feel this is a big reward for my hard work and passion for athletics," he said. Veteran Indian athlete Jeet Singh at the Casey Fields Athletic Centre, Melbourne. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh participated in various track and field events held across Victoria last year, and now claims the top spot at the state Athletic League table after five rounds.





"Besides 100 and 200-metre race, I also participate in the javelin throw, shotput and long jump events. My track record has helped me accumulate thousands of points to reach on top of this state league.”





Mr Singh who lives in Cranbourne in Melbourne's southeast is often spotted practising at the Casey Fields Athletic Centre.





Jeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh Aulakh. Source: Supplied





His running mate and fellow VMA member, Kuldeep Singh Aulakh said that Mr Singh is an inspiration to people of his age group.





"He often says age is just a number, and his best is yet to come. Now we can see that he is inspired to attain greater rewards after his recent win and encouragement from the local community.





"He wants to keep sprinting for years to come. We are very proud of his achievements and wish him the very best," Mr Aulakh said.





Mr Singh who hails from Mohali in the north Indian state of Punjab has also been the national gold medallist in 4X100 metre relay race in his home country.





