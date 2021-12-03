SBS Punjabi

'83' is not just a movie, but a tribute to the iconic moment in cricket history, says Ranveer Singh

SBS Punjabi

Ranveer Singh

'83' is scheduled to release theatrically on 24 December, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Source: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

Published 3 December 2021 at 1:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

The sports drama, directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s iconic win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated West Indies to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. This and more in our weekly update from the world of movies and music.

Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev in '83' posted a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking everyone for appreciating the film's trailer, which has garnered more than 50 million views.

Talking about the film, the actor said it is not just a movie, but a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all!

"It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapil’s Devils’!" he wrote.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

'83' is scheduled to release theatrically on 24 December in multiple languages.

In other news, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is in no hurry to announce the release date of his next comedy film 'Cirkus', which once again has Ranveer Singh in the lead, as he wants the film industry to first clear the backlog.

Also, DIljit Dosanjh's latest release 'Honsla Rakh' is now available on a popular OTT platform.

Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


