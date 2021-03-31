'A dream come true': Melbourne man gives new life to a 1970 model Ford tractor during coronavirus lockdown

After lots of welding, online shopping and months of hard work, Mr Brar has given a new lease of life to the old 1970 model Ford tractor he had bought off a farmer last year.





Hailing from a farming background from Bhaloor village in Moga district in Punjab, Mr Brar migrated to Australia in 2008.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi , the young truckie who now lives with family in southeast Melbourne says some kids are mad about sport, others love video games, but for him, the obsession was tractors.





Growing up in a family that has been in the agriculture industry for generations, Mr Brar says he has had a strong connection with machinery and fondness for tractors ever since he started helping his father in the paddy fields at home.





"I miss those good old days in the fields. But the thing I miss the most is our Ford tractor that my family back home has been using for many years," he fondly recalls.





"It is just a tractor for most, but for me, it's an integral part of our family. Our Ford tractor has been instrumental in shaping our lives," he says. Jaskaran Brar committed to this 'DIY' project during the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Source: Supplied







For the love of tractors:





Agriculture is a way of life in Punjab, where more than 65% of the population depends directly on the farming sector.





The northern Indian state has the highest density of tractors in India, where the farmers own over 500,000 tractors, a prime necessity in the state's heavily mechanised farming sector.





Recalling how he acquired the vintage machine, Mr Brar says he travelled 400 km from his home in Doveton to buy the tractor.





"It was in terrible shape when I bought it and needed a lot of repairs. But I was very keen to restore it and give it a new look so it could appear like the tractor we have at home in Punjab," he says.



Mr Brar’s family has been using a similar Ford tractor in Bhaloor, Punjab for many years. Source: Supplied







Mr Brar, who holds basic mechanical engineering and agricultural machinery qualification, says it took him nearly ten months during the lockdown period last year to complete this DIY (Do It Yourself) project.





"I worked on it intermittently during weekdays, but I primarily did most of the work over the weekends. I bought most of the spare parts from Melbourne and some from Nakodar town in Punjab," he shares.





"The project has cost me nearly 20,000 dollars so far, but it was worth its while. My family, especially my father back in Punjab, is delighted that I am continuing the family tradition of owning a blue Ford here in Australia as well." Melbourne-based Jaskaran Brar created a replica of what his family owns back in Punjab - a Ford Tractor and a two-wheel engine. Source: Supplied











After refurbishing the vintage machine, Mr Brar is now keen to exhibit his "glorious tractor" at farmer trade shows across the country.





"I'd also like to thank Charan' Mistry', Daljit' Foreman' and Jas Tractors Nakodar for helping me in this project," he adds.







Click on the player to listen to the full interview with Mr Brar.





