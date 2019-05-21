SBS Punjabi

A good samaritan who provides free services to new migrants

SBS Punjabi

Prit Sohi (left) with one of the beneficiaries of his free services for new migrants

Prit Sohi (left) with one of the beneficiaries of his free services for new migrants Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2019 at 11:35am, updated 21 May 2019 at 4:09pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Inspired by other do-gooders, Pritpal Sohi offers a free service to pick up new migrants when they first land in Adelaide, also helping them find a job or accommodation, and providing free groceries for the first few days.

Published 21 May 2019 at 11:35am, updated 21 May 2019 at 4:09pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Pritpal (Prit) Sohi himself migrated to Australia two years ago, landing in Adelaide in February 2017.

He told SBS Punjabi,"The way you are treated when you first arrive in a country, becomes a lifetime memory."

"In my own case, I didn't have a great experience when I came to Adelaide for the very first time, but my wife Kamalpreet and I decided soon thereafter that we must provide a positive experience to other new arrivals - something which we missed out on."

A post from Prit Sohi in a Facebook group, offering free services
A post from Prit Sohi in a Facebook group, offering free services Source: Supplied


Inspired by someone else already providing a free airport pickup service, the couple decided to go one step further - by providing basic groceries for the first few days as well.

"My wife and I decided that others shouldn't have the same negative experience as us, since we really value the impact of the first positive experience."

Mr Sohi joined many social media groups on Facebook and WhatsApp and began placing call-outs for first time arrivals to contact him.

A message from a new arrival on a WhatsApp group, seeking assistance
A message from a new arrival on a WhatsApp group, seeking assistance Source: Supplied


"The response as well as the experience has been great," he says. "People call me on WhatsApp or message me on Facebook if they need assistance."

"I haven't really kept a count, but I think so far I must have picked up 10-12 people from the airport."

"I have helped people in getting their first rental accommodation, in finding their first job, and even with basic grocery items."

"At most, we would have provided groceries for a maximum of two weeks, because by then people are able to make their own arrangements."

Offer to provide free groceries in a WhatsApp group
Offer to provide free groceries in a WhatsApp group Source: Supplied


Mr Sohi says this has been a very rewarding experience for him and his own family.

"Doing this gives me a great peace of mind. People shower us with heartfelt blessings, and that counts for a lot in a new country."

"I credit my parents for instilling this sentiment in me - they always taught me to do the right thing and to share whatever little I have."

Mr Sohi believes small acts of kindness like this, go a very long way.

Prit Sohi
Source: Supplied


"Humanity is the biggest religion of all. We have come from India which is a very diverse country, but our origin unites us too."

'I believe we should help anyone from any community - this would reflect positively on the entire Indian community living in Australia and give us a good image," he told SBS Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

More from SBS Punjabi

Adelaide couple offers their home and hearts to newly arrived migrants

Indian-origin woman honoured on Australia Day for serving free meals to homeless

'Selfless' taxi driver Tejinder Pal Singh wins NT’s Local Hero Award

Need food? Just knock! Indian take-away in Brisbane feeds the homeless



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?