A good samaritan who provides free services to new migrants

Pritpal (Prit) Sohi himself migrated to Australia two years ago, landing in Adelaide in February 2017.





He told SBS Punjabi,"The way you are treated when you first arrive in a country, becomes a lifetime memory."





"In my own case, I didn't have a great experience when I came to Adelaide for the very first time, but my wife Kamalpreet and I decided soon thereafter that we must provide a positive experience to other new arrivals - something which we missed out on."





A post from Prit Sohi in a Facebook group, offering free services Source: Supplied





Inspired by someone else already providing a free airport pickup service, the couple decided to go one step further - by providing basic groceries for the first few days as well.





"My wife and I decided that others shouldn't have the same negative experience as us, since we really value the impact of the first positive experience."





Mr Sohi joined many social media groups on Facebook and WhatsApp and began placing call-outs for first time arrivals to contact him.





A message from a new arrival on a WhatsApp group, seeking assistance Source: Supplied





"The response as well as the experience has been great," he says. "People call me on WhatsApp or message me on Facebook if they need assistance."





"I haven't really kept a count, but I think so far I must have picked up 10-12 people from the airport."





"I have helped people in getting their first rental accommodation, in finding their first job, and even with basic grocery items."





"At most, we would have provided groceries for a maximum of two weeks, because by then people are able to make their own arrangements."





Offer to provide free groceries in a WhatsApp group Source: Supplied





Mr Sohi says this has been a very rewarding experience for him and his own family.





"Doing this gives me a great peace of mind. People shower us with heartfelt blessings, and that counts for a lot in a new country."





"I credit my parents for instilling this sentiment in me - they always taught me to do the right thing and to share whatever little I have."





Mr Sohi believes small acts of kindness like this, go a very long way.





"Humanity is the biggest religion of all. We have come from India which is a very diverse country, but our origin unites us too."





'I believe we should help anyone from any community - this would reflect positively on the entire Indian community living in Australia and give us a good image," he told SBS Punjabi.





