SBS Punjabi

A Punjabi Diabetes educator talks about diabetes in the Australian Indian community

SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diabetes educator, Satinder Kaur with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh

Punjabi Diabetes educator, Satinder Kaur with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2016 at 1:46pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Satinder Kaur is a diabetes educator with a difference - she provides information and help in Punjabi language, and is also a renal expert.

Published 18 May 2016 at 1:46pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Satinder Kaur was a special guest at SBS Punjabi studios recently, wheh she said that diabetes has now overtaken heart disease as a leading killer in Australia. And she agrees that Indian migrants are among those at highest risk.

 

Satinder tailor-makes diet charts and takes other preventive measures for diabetes patients who come to see her. She even provides all the reference material in Punjabi and many other languages.

 

She is able to provide culturally specific guidance to patients of diabetes - if they are from Indian community, she can work out a diet plan based on staples like 'roti', rice, 'dal' etc.

 

Her advice to SBS Punjabi listeners is - "you have come to Australia for a better life, but please don't lose your health, in that pursuit."

 

She recommends eating in moderation and a daily routine of half an hour's exercise. To hear





Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?