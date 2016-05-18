A Punjabi Diabetes educator talks about diabetes in the Australian Indian community

Satinder Kaur was a special guest at SBS Punjabi studios recently, wheh she said that diabetes has now overtaken heart disease as a leading killer in Australia. And she agrees that Indian migrants are among those at highest risk.











Satinder tailor-makes diet charts and takes other preventive measures for diabetes patients who come to see her. She even provides all the reference material in Punjabi and many other languages.











She is able to provide culturally specific guidance to patients of diabetes - if they are from Indian community, she can work out a diet plan based on staples like 'roti', rice, 'dal' etc.











Her advice to SBS Punjabi listeners is - "you have come to Australia for a better life, but please don't lose your health, in that pursuit."











She recommends eating in moderation and a daily routine of half an hour's exercise. To hear













