A three-day crash course on your inner purpose: SYA's Future Leaders Program

Sikh Youth Australia

Sikh Youth Australia event in January, 2023. Source: Sikh Youth Australia

Sikh Youth Australia's upcoming 'Future Leaders Program' seeks to deliver the knowledge, skills and mindset young adults need in their personal, cultural and professional worlds.

SYA is a non-profit organisation that aims to empower young adults in the community to become aware and educated leaders.

Speaking with SBS Punjabi, Ricky Singh shared insights into SYA's upcoming 'Future Leaders Program,' which is returning after five years following COVID.

"This program aims to empower young adults by working on their everyday skills, mindset and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving world," he says.
sya group.jpg
SYA program from January, 2023. Source: Sikh Youth Australia.
"The program will allow youth to discuss what they cannot talk about elsewhere."
Throughout the teenage years, young adults face various pressures, including societal expectations and challenges in university, HSC, or the workplace, which require a well-adjusted mindset. This program aims to bridge those gaps and provide the necessary support.
Mr Singh
From the 22nd to the 24th of September, the Future Leaders Program will offer team-building activities to enable youth to build and expand their social networking skills.

"The organizers aim to create a place where "like-minded people can come together, connect and become future leaders," said Mr Singh.

He encourages all youth to join as there are mind-conditioning activities including an ice plunge, campfires and some surprise activities for those attending.

Click the audio button to hear the full interview with Ricky Singh.

