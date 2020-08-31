SBS Punjabi

A tribute to Amrita Pritam, on her 101st birthday

SBS Punjabi

The doyenne of Punjabi literature, Amrita Pritam

The doyenne of Punjabi literature, Amrita Pritam Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 August 2020 at 4:08pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 5:04pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Navjot Noor
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Amrita Pritam is regarded is the most prolific and soulful female writer of Punjab, also given the title 'poetess of the century'. SBS Punjabi presents a special audio tribute on 31 August 2020, which marks her 101st birthday.

Published 31 August 2020 at 4:08pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 5:04pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Navjot Noor
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amrita Pritam was born in Gujranwala, a city of undivided Punjab, during the British Raj. She moved to Lahore during her formative years, writing her first anthology of poems when she was still a teenager.

Despite her young age, she earned a reputation as a progressive writer, but when the bloody partition of India took place in 1947,  her writing became more incisive and soulful.

READ MORE

Google pays tribute to Amrita Pritam on her 100th birthday



Many regard her composition Ajj Aakhan Waris Shah nu'as her magnum opus written right after the tragedy, which witnessed unspeakable crimes and carnage in weeks of frenzied violence.

Her book Pinjar was later turned into a Bollywood film, portraying the horrific scenes of the partition of India as well.

Click on the audio player above, to hear a tribute to this 'unique daughter of Punjab' who is widely regarded as the greatest female writer of Punjabi literature.  

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜੋ

ਸਾਡਾ ਚਿੜੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਚੰਬਾ ਵੇ, ਬਾਬਲ ਅਸਾਂ ਉੱਡ ਜਾਣਾ

ਇਸ ਠਹਿਰਾਵ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਰੋ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਸਰੂਪ ਨਾਲ

ਅਸੀਂ ਪਰਦੇਸੀ ਤੈਅ ਕਰ ਆਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਮੀਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਰਿਜ਼ਕ ਦੀ ਤਲਾਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?