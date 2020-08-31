A tribute to Amrita Pritam, on her 101st birthday

Amrita Pritam was born in Gujranwala, a city of undivided Punjab, during the British Raj. She moved to Lahore during her formative years, writing her first anthology of poems when she was still a teenager.





Despite her young age, she earned a reputation as a progressive writer, but when the bloody partition of India took place in 1947, her writing became more incisive and soulful.





READ MORE Google pays tribute to Amrita Pritam on her 100th birthday







Many regard her composition Ajj Aakhan Waris Shah nu' as her magnum opus written right after the tragedy, which witnessed unspeakable crimes and carnage in weeks of frenzied violence.





Her book Pinjar was later turned into a Bollywood film, portraying the horrific scenes of the partition of India as well.





Click on the audio player above, to hear a tribute to this 'unique daughter of Punjab' who is widely regarded as the greatest female writer of Punjabi literature.





