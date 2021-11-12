SBS Punjabi

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets Excellence in Cinema Award in Dubai

SBS Punjabi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Source: Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2021 at 1:34pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night held in Dubai. This and more in our weekly update from the world of films and music.

Published 12 November 2021 at 1:34pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Receiving the award, the actor who has created a niche in Bollywood with his powerful performances said there is no greater reward for an artist than to receive love for their work from the audience.

"For an artist, there is no bigger reward than the audience giving you their love and appreciation for your work, and I am glad to see people here in Dubai giving me so much love. To receive an award among such a vibrant audience here in Dubai is heartwarming, to say the least," he said.

Advertisement


Nawazuddin has also been recently nominated at Emmy International Awards for 'Serious Men' directed by Sudhir Mishra that released on Netflix last year. He is the only Indian actor nominated in Emmy's 'Best Performance by an Actor' category this year.

Honsla Rakh
'Honsla Rakh' continues to break box office records in India and overseas. Source: Twitter


In other news, 'Honsla Rakh', the comedy-drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa, is not just making and breaking records at home, but also setting new highs on global charts. According to the report of Box Office India, the film is heading for a business of more than Rs 50 crores worldwide.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

Bollywood Gupshup: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to reunite for 'Gadar 2'

Bollywood Gupshup: Kanika Kapoor’s Jugni 2.0 is smashing records



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack