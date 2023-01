In our fortnightly, literary series, Kitab Di Parchol, we unpack the multitude of layers that build up emotions of all hues in Adil Siddiqui's collection of poetry, Paalay Tharay Panchhi.





To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.