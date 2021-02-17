After 25 years of competing, Kuldeep Singh Aulakh talks about his passion for athletics

Kuldeep Singh Aulakh competed in the 200 meters race at the Victorian Country Championships held at Ballarat from 22 to 24 January.





The 37-year-old who lives in Melbourne's south-eastern suburb of Cranbourne completed this sprint in 25.87 seconds and has now secured seventh place in the points table at the local athletic league.





"This is one of my personal best since I joined this age group. I am glad that it has made me popular in Victoria's Masters Athletics circuit," he said.





Mr Aulakh competes in 35-39 age groups and has previously won several gold and silver medals in short-distance races in various Masters Athletics championships across the state. Mr Aulakh participates in various community-based sports initiatives. Source: Supplied





'Children must be encouraged to play outdoor sports'





A well-known face within the Punjabi community, Mr Aulakh aims to promote athletics among children.





"We're lucky to be living in Australia, a country that has a great sporting culture. At a community level, we must include strategies to reach out to families and encourage them to promote sporting hobbies amidst their children," he said.





"Parents can encourage their children to play sports in many ways, such as by becoming role models. But that can only happen if we set our priorities right and spare time for our young generation," he added.





