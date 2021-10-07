Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release in theatres in June 2022

SBS Punjabi

Maidaan, a real story on life of Indian football coach. Photo: Harpreet Kaur Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 7 October 2021 at 2:45pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Ajay Devgn will step into the shoes of football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim in his forthcoming movie 'Maidaan' slated to hit the theatres on 3 June 2022. This and more in our weekly update from the world of cinema and music.

The Singham actor said the film's story will resonate with every Indian.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Amongst the other movies that will see theatrical release is Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures will release on 10 December. 

Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi. 

