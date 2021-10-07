Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release in theatres in June 2022

The Singham actor said the film's story will resonate with every Indian.





Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.





The film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.





Amongst the other movies that will see theatrical release is Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures will release on 10 December.





Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.





