Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh urge fans to watch 'Sooryavanshi' in theatres this Diwali

Announcing the release date of his upcoming movie, 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay Kumar shared a video on Twitter in which he appeared alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have a cameo appearance in the action drama.





In the video, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres this Diwali.





Advertisement

In other news, actor John Abraham is making an entry into Malayalam cinemas as a producer with his latest movie 'Mike.' Directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad, the film will launch actor Ranjith Sajeev alongside Anaswara Raj.









Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









