Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh urge fans to watch 'Sooryavanshi' in theatres this Diwali

Bollywood Gupshup

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh announce release of upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' on November 5 Source: Twitter

Published 28 October 2021 at 1:19pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
After being delayed multiple times, the Rohit Shetty directed cop drama will now release on November 5 in theatres - a day after Diwali. This and more in our weekly update from the world of film and music.

Announcing the release date of his upcoming movie, 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay Kumar shared a video on Twitter in which he appeared alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have a cameo appearance in the action drama.

In the video, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres this Diwali.

In other news, actor John Abraham is making an entry into Malayalam cinemas as a producer with his latest movie 'Mike.' Directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad, the film will launch actor Ranjith Sajeev alongside Anaswara Raj.



Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

